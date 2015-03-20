March 20 Alcatel-lucent :

* Alcatel Lucent and operator Chuan Wei are to deploy Cambodia's first 100 gigabit-per-second fiber-optic data network

* Alcatel Lucent's provision of a 100g network to Chuan Wei will provide capacity and pave way for 400g capacity in future