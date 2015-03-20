UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Mondo TV SpA :
* Informs to have executed with Jim Jam Television Limited license agreement for granting of broadcast rights
* Deal with Jim Jam is license agreement via satellite on pay-tv platform of pre-school animated series "Suzy Zoo" distributed by company
* Rights for "Suzy Zoo" have been granted to Jim Jam without exclusivity for five year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources