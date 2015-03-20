UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :
* FY revenue 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($146.16 million) versus 1.04 billion crowns year ago
* FY EBITDA 112 million crowns versus 71 million crowns year ago
* FY pretax profit 88 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 revenue of about 800 million - 850 million crowns and EBITDA recurring at 45 million - 55 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9104 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources