March 20 Max Petroleum Plc

* Continued to discuss an appropriate debt restructuring with sberbank and an equity investment from AGR Energy

* Notified that its operational bank accounts in Kazakhstan will be suspended due to non-payment of sums owed to Kazakh tax authorities

* In addition to a debt restructuring and equity investment, company also requires bridge financing of at least $6.5 million

* Currently continue to believe that there remains reasonable prospect that ongoing discussions could result in sufficient refinancing of co

* Export sales halted due to uncertainty over co's ability to guarantee payment of transport, other costs