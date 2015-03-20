UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
March 20 Max Petroleum Plc
* Continued to discuss an appropriate debt restructuring with sberbank and an equity investment from AGR Energy
* Notified that its operational bank accounts in Kazakhstan will be suspended due to non-payment of sums owed to Kazakh tax authorities
* In addition to a debt restructuring and equity investment, company also requires bridge financing of at least $6.5 million
* Currently continue to believe that there remains reasonable prospect that ongoing discussions could result in sufficient refinancing of co
* Export sales halted due to uncertainty over co's ability to guarantee payment of transport, other costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
