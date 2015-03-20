UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
March 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to exclude Euroimplant SA shares from trading as of April 7 due to liquidation of company's assets Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Opening of insolvency proceedings and appointment of insolvency administrator at the subsidiary Klitsch GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns