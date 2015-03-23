BRIEF-Gander Mountain files stalking horse bid
* Gander Mountain Co - Filing was made today as part of company's proceedings under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
(Refile to add source text.)
March 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to exclude Euroimplant SA shares from trading as of April 7 due to liquidation of company's assets Source text: bit.ly/1CKgXDj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del., March 30 Texas regulators on Thursday agreed to scuttle NextEra Energy Inc's $18 billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp , finding that the deal was not in the public interest.