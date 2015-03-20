Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 20 Emakina Group SA :
* FY revenue 56.1 million euros ($61 million) versus 50.1 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 4.1 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Sees single-digit organic growth in sales for 2015 on the basis of the commercial debt and the international expansion of the group
* Proposes not to distribute a dividend for FY 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1FLwT94 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)