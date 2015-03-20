March 20 Emakina Group SA :

* FY revenue 56.1 million euros ($61 million) versus 50.1 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 4.1 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* Sees single-digit organic growth in sales for 2015 on the basis of the commercial debt and the international expansion of the group

* Proposes not to distribute a dividend for FY 2014

