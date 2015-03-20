Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 20 Simple SA :
* FY 2014 operating profit 7.0 million zlotys ($1.8 million) versus 5.9 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 revenue 57.5 million zlotys versus 37.6 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 6.6 million zlotys versus 4.5 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8334 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)