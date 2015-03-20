BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
March 20 Nanostart AG
* Neef's appointment as CEO was extended until 31 December 2015. Up to now, Neef was appointed as interim CEO
* Says Neef's appointment as CEO extended
* Says Neef's appointment as CEO was extended until 31 Dec. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.
April 5 In the financial market race for information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.