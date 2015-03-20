UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Harper Hygienics SA :
* Fiscal year 2014 revenue 223.6 million zlotys ($58.6 million) versus 229.2 zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit 14.5 million zlotys versus 17 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 29.3 million zlotys versus 10.4 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8131 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources