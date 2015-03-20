BRIEF-DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
March 20 4fun Media SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 21.6 million zlotys ($5.7 million) versus 31.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 6.4 million zlotys versus profit of 7.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss 8.2 million zlotys versus profit of 8.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA negative 4.6 million zlotys versus positive EBITDA of 11.9 million zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8117 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 A U.S. judge on Wednesday warned Uber Technologies Inc it could face a court injunction that would bar a key Uber executive from working on its self-driving car project, in a high-profile case filed by Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit.
LOS ANGELES, April 5 A thousand-year-old Japanese poem inspired filmmaker Makoto Shinkai to create "Your Name," an animated story that weaves love and time travel into what he called a message of hope for Japanese millennials.