BRIEF-DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
March 20 4Fun Media SA :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue 20.3 million zlotys ($5.3 million)
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA 5.8 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2015 net profit 3.1 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8117 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 A U.S. judge on Wednesday warned Uber Technologies Inc it could face a court injunction that would bar a key Uber executive from working on its self-driving car project, in a high-profile case filed by Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit.
LOS ANGELES, April 5 A thousand-year-old Japanese poem inspired filmmaker Makoto Shinkai to create "Your Name," an animated story that weaves love and time travel into what he called a message of hope for Japanese millennials.