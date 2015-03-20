BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
March 20 Fast Finance SA :
* Allots 24,848 series J bonds with total nominal value of 24.8 million zlotys ($6.5 million) and maturity date Dec. 31, 2016
* Series J bonds bear interest based on WIBOR 6M plus 7.50 percentage point per year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8093 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.
April 5 In the financial market race for information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.