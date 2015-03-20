BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
March 20 Rubicon Partners SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 5.4 million zlotys ($1.4 million) versus 3.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 22.3 million zlotys versus a loss of 28.5 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss 4.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 4.4 million zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8186 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.
April 5 In the financial market race for information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.