BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
March 20 Impera Capital SA :
* Fiscal year 2014 revenue 1.3 million zlotys ($341,656) versus 3.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss 19.1 million zlotys versus loss of 6.7 million zlotys last year
* FY 2014 net loss 19.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 7.2 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8050 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.
April 5 In the financial market race for information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.