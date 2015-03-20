BRIEF-DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
March 20 Ab Science SA :
* Masitinib receives orphan drug designation for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis from FDA
* International game technology - unit signs 7-year contract with Lotterie-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH Thüringen in Germany to modernize its central system
* Allergan reports topline Phase II data supporting advancement of Botox® (onabotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD)