BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: secondary sale of shares
* Announced on Thursday proposed secondary sale of shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
March 23 Belimo Holding AG :
* For FY 2014 proposes dividend of 65 Swiss francs ($66) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9775 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced on Thursday proposed secondary sale of shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
ZURICH, March 31 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: