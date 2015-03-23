March 23 Optimal Payments Plc

* Proposed acquisition of Skrill

* Fully underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately 451 million stg

* Deal for an enterprise value of approximately eur 1.1 billion ($1.2 billion)

* Sees deal to be EPS accretive in first full fiscal year of ownership

* Value of equity consideration for Skrill is eur 135 million ($146 million)

* Intention to seek main market listing and FTSE-250 index inclusion as soon as possible after completion

* Rights issue has been fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity, Deutsche Bank and BMO capital markets

* Offer price for rights issue at a 60 percent discount to closing price of 419 pence per existing ordinary share on 20 march

* Completion of acquisition is expected in Q3 of 2015

* Co's unit, NetInvest, will buy share capital of Skrill in exchange for eur 720 million ($781 million) cash and about 37.5 million new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: