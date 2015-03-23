PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :
* Amec foster wheeler wins technical services contract for Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company SAOC (ORPIC), Oman
* Value of the three-year contract, which starts immediately, is not disclosed Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 31 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity involving British companies remained relatively robust in the first quarter of the year despite expectations of a slowdown ahead of the country's divorce from the European Union.