BRIEF-Nicox FY operating loss narrows to 1.8 million euros
* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 28.9 million euros as of December 31, 2016, compared to 29.7 million euros on December 31, 2015.
March 23 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Sees turnover of about 200 million euros ($216 million) and EBITDA of 25 million euros in 5 years (2019) from organic growth
* Says estimated launches of new developments in 2015 shall reach peak sales in 2019 totalling 18 million euros
* Announced on Thursday proposed secondary sale of shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals