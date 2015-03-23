March 23 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Sees turnover of about 200 million euros ($216 million) and EBITDA of 25 million euros in 5 years (2019) from organic growth

* Says estimated launches of new developments in 2015 shall reach peak sales in 2019 totalling 18 million euros

