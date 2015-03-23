Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Avanquest Software SA :
* Company extraordinary shareholders meeting to decide on April 29 about maximum 30 million euros ($32.5 million) share issue with preferential subscription rights
* Proposed share issue may be extended by 15 pct
* Proposed capital increase to help company manage its debt, strengthen funds and finance new strategy
($1 = 0.9228 euros)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order