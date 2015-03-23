March 23 Avanquest Software SA :

* Company extraordinary shareholders meeting to decide on April 29 about maximum 30 million euros ($32.5 million) share issue with preferential subscription rights

* Proposed share issue may be extended by 15 pct

* Proposed capital increase to help company manage its debt, strengthen funds and finance new strategy

