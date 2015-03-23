BRIEF-Starts Proceed Investment sells and buys properties as planed
* Says it completes sale of two properties in Hokkaida for 365 million yen and acquisition of Tokyo-based property at 380 million yen on March 31
March 23 Leasing Experts SA :
* To open new branches within franchise network in Biala Podlaska, Busko-Zdroj, Jarocin, Jarosaw, Leszno in Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Say it retired 1.2 million shares (1.57 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on March 31