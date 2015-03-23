March 23 Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Loan agreement

* Has entered into loan agreements with Douglas Park, George Letham and George Taylor for facilities totalling £1.5m

* Proceeds of loans are available generally for purposes of co and will be used for working capital

* Loans being made available until Dec. 31, 2015 which will provide co with time to deliver a longer term funding solution

* No interest or fees are to be charged in respect of facilities and loans are being provided on an unsecured basis

* Has ceased satisfying conditions for drawdown of second tranche of facility announced on Jan. 27 with Sportsdirect.com Retail Ltd and associated cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: