BRIEF-Cleantech Invest H2 operational loss increases to EUR 523,000
* H2 OPERATIONAL LOSS EUR 523,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 450,000 YEAR AGO
March 23 Banque De La Reunion SA :
* BPCE International & Outre-Mer (BPCE IOM)launches simplified tender offer for shares in Banque de la Reunion it does not already hold at 152.30 euros ($166) per share
* BPCE IOM plans to launch squeeze-out on Banque de la Reunion
* BPCE IOM currently holds 88.9 pct of Banque de la Reunion's shares and voting rights
* Approved sale of common shares of aamc asset management co of 899,996 shares representing 90 percent of total shares