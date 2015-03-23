March 23 Banque De La Reunion SA :

* BPCE International & Outre-Mer (BPCE IOM)launches simplified tender offer for shares in Banque de la Reunion it does not already hold at 152.30 euros ($166) per share

* BPCE IOM plans to launch squeeze-out on Banque de la Reunion

* BPCE IOM currently holds 88.9 pct of Banque de la Reunion's shares and voting rights