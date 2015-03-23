BRIEF-Bank of Queensland appoints Vicki Clarkson as additional company secretary
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
March 23 SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG :
* Fiscal year profit from ordinary activities 213,000 euros ($232,511) versus 764,000 euros year ago
* FY revenue 2.8 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
* Dividend of 0.06 euros per share
* Sees strong fiscal year 2015 and a substantial rise in earnings Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9161 euros)
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.