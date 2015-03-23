BRIEF-Bank of Queensland appoints Vicki Clarkson as additional company secretary
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
March 23 RCM Beteiligungs AG :
* FY profit from ordinary activities up 18 percent to 1.04 million euros ($1.14 million)
* To propose dividend of 0.03 euros per share
* FY revenue 12.2 million euros versus 11.49 million euros year ago
* Positive outlook for fiscal 2015, share buyback will be continued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.