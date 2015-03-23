BRIEF-Bank of Queensland appoints Vicki Clarkson as additional company secretary
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
March 23 Pragma Inkaso Sa
* FY 2014 net revenue 37.7 million zlotys ($10 million) versus 32.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 2.4 million zlotys versus 3.5 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit 12.6 million zlotys versus 12.3 million zlotys year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1EJIvYv Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7553 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.