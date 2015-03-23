BRIEF-Vossloh: Andreas Busemann appointed CEO with effect from April 1
* Said on Thursday Hans M. Schabert hands over Chairmanship of the Executive Board of Vossloh to Andreas Busemann
March 23 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :
* Sells 100 pct of equity stake of its subsidiary Vtion Anzhou
* Disposal price for Vtion Anzhuo is ascertained at 6 million renminbi (about 0.9 million euros, $1.0 million)
* Anticipates operating loss in Vtion Anzhuo to be continued in next few years
* Took decision to sell whole equity stake of Vtion Anzhuo to Vtion Anzhuo management team via a management buyout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday Hans M. Schabert hands over Chairmanship of the Executive Board of Vossloh to Andreas Busemann
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 24.8 percent to 51 percent, or to be 20.5 million yuan to 24.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (16.4 million yuan)