BRIEF-Bank of Queensland appoints Vicki Clarkson as additional company secretary
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
March 23 Rank Progress SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 63.7 million zlotys ($16.95 million) versus 44 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 60 million zlotys versus a loss of 11 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating loss 22.4 million zlotys versus a profit of 13.4 million zlotys last year Source text: bit.ly/1CKxCGF Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7583 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.