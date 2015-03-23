Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Evolis SA :
* Reports FY net income of 7.4 million euros ($8.08 million) versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* Sees growth of 15 percent in 2015
* To propose a dividend of 0.71 euro per share
* Sees 2015 operating profit in line with previous years Source text: bit.ly/1Ci0Zj8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order