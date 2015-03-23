BRIEF-Karo Pharma proposes dividend of 0.50 SEK/share
* Says 0.22 SEK is a one-time dividend from the divestment of shares in Oasmia.
March 23 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Says share capital has been increased by nominal 120,833 Danish crowns ($17,527) divided into 120,833 new shares with a nominal value of 1 crown each
* Says it has no impact on company's financial outlook for 2015
