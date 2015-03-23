BRIEF-Karo Pharma proposes dividend of 0.50 SEK/share
* Says 0.22 SEK is a one-time dividend from the divestment of shares in Oasmia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
March 23 Lifewatch AG :
* On March 20 company - after careful evaluation of procedural options - filed a motion to dismiss qui tam ("whistleblower") complaint against subsidiary Lifewatch Services Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY