BRIEF-Softship FY sales up 13 pct at 7.93 million euros
* FY sales up by 13.0 pct to 7.93 million euros ($8.47 million) (2015: 7.02 million euros)
March 23 Sanoma Oyj :
* Sanoma will publish its first mobile game
* Says game will be tested in Australia and New Zealand markets during summer 2015
* Says after testing phase, game is planned for roll-out in additional markets, including Finland, in autumn 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
