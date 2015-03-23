March 23 F E Bording A/S :

* FY EBITDA 51.2 million Danish crowns ($7.46 million), up 16.3 pct compared to 2013

* FY revenue 621.1 million crowns, up 16.7 pct when compared to 2013

* Proposes unchanged dividend of 12.0 pct

* Sees 2015 revenue to grow to about 700 million crowns and net income to be about 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8609 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)