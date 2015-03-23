Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 31
ZURICH, March 31 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
March 23 Sika Majority Holder Says Swiss Court Ruling Does Not Affect Validity Of Contract With Saint-Gobain Further company coverage: [ SIK.VX] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
ZURICH, March 31 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ZURICH, March 31 Johnson & Johnson declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.