BRIEF-Bank of Queensland appoints Vicki Clarkson as additional company secretary
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.