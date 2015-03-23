March 23 Endor AG :

* Out of court settlement in dispute with ARDISTEL S.L.

* Will pay a total of 600,000 euros ($655,980) to ARDISTEL over the next 36 months

* Annual results 2014 will be impacted by 230,000 euros of increased litigation provision

* Endor still expects balanced result for FY 2014