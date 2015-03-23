March 23 Hellas Online SA :

* Says Vodafone-Panafon aquired 3.26 million of its shares for 0.563 euros per share

* Says Vodafone-Panafon's stake in the company has reached 175.44 million shares, amounting to 97.63 percent of its voting rights

Source text: bit.ly/1LNEjO6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)