Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Hellas Online SA :
* Says Vodafone-Panafon aquired 3.26 million of its shares for 0.563 euros per share
* Says Vodafone-Panafon's stake in the company has reached 175.44 million shares, amounting to 97.63 percent of its voting rights
Source text: bit.ly/1LNEjO6
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order