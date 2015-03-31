Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Pc Systems SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 3 million euros ($3.23 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 1.3 million euros versus 7.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 4.7 million euros versus 12.9 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 0.13 million euros versus 0.18 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DncojZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order