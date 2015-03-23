BRIEF-Bank of Queensland appoints Vicki Clarkson as additional company secretary
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
March 23 Global Asset Management Ltd
* Reminded that co has received a pre-approval letter from a large institutional funder for funding assistance of up to R600 million
* Funding assistance to assist co in achieving its capital requirements needed to finance its longer term ambitions in alternative energy sector
* Company is also proceeding with its claw back offer in 2015 once certain conditions precedent have been met.
* Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in securities of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.