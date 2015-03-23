March 23 Global Asset Management Ltd

* Reminded that co has received a pre-approval letter from a large institutional funder for funding assistance of up to R600 million

* Funding assistance to assist co in achieving its capital requirements needed to finance its longer term ambitions in alternative energy sector

* Company is also proceeding with its claw back offer in 2015 once certain conditions precedent have been met.

* Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in securities of company