BRIEF-Bank of Queensland appoints Vicki Clarkson as additional company secretary
* Vicki Clarkson has been appointed as an additional company secretary with effect from 3 april 2017
March 23 Gant Development SA W Upadlosci Likwidacyjnej :
* Fiscal year 2014 revenue 579,000 zlotys ($154,059) versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 280.4 million zlotys versus loss 80.1 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating loss 4.3 million zlotys versus loss of 2 million zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1C4PTwy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7583 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.