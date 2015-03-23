March 23 I3d SA :

* Issues and allots 12 series AW1 bonds, 6 series AW2 bonds, 10 series AW3 bonds, 12 series AW4 bonds, 29 series AW7 bonds and 20 series AW12 bonds of total value of 445,000 zlotys

* Maturity date of series AW1 bonds is April 21, 2015, for series AW2 bonds is May 20, for series AW3 bonds is June 16, for series AW4 is July 31, for series AW7 bonds is Oct. 11, 2015 and for series AW12 bonds is March 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)