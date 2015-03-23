Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Cube ITG SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 139.4 million zlotys ($37.1 million) versus 141.7 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating profit 8.1 million zlotys versus 8.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 3.6 million zlotys versus 4.8 million zlotys year ago Source text: bit.ly/18Tcz8J Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7601 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order