March 23 DTEK Finance PLC :

* Announces exchange offer and consent solicitation in respect of $500 million 9.50 pct guaranteed senior notes due 2015 issued by DTEK Finance BV

* Invites holders of $500 million 9.50 pct senior notes due 2015 issued by DTEK Finance BV to exchange existing notes for combination of new senior notes and cash consideration

* Is to issue up to $170 million new notes at interest rate of 10.375 pct per annum maturing in April 2019

* Exchange consideration consist of cash consideration of $200 per $1,000 in aggregate nominal amount of existing notes and new notes calculated according to exchange ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)