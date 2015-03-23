March 23 DTEK Finance PLC :
* Announces exchange offer and consent solicitation in respect of $500 million 9.50 pct
guaranteed senior notes due 2015 issued by DTEK Finance BV
* Invites holders of $500 million 9.50 pct senior notes due 2015 issued by DTEK Finance BV
to exchange existing notes for combination of new senior notes and cash consideration
* Is to issue up to $170 million new notes at interest rate of 10.375 pct per annum maturing
in April 2019
* Exchange consideration consist of cash consideration of $200 per $1,000 in aggregate
nominal amount of existing notes and new notes calculated according to exchange ratio
