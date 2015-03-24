March 24 FinTech Group AG :

* FinTech Group AG acquires majority stake in XCOM group

* Completed acquisition of a 51 percent stake in XCOM AG on March 20, following approval by BaFin, german financial supervisory authority

* Has financed acquisition mainly through successful capital increase in December 2014, with total proceeds of 13.1 million euros ($14 million), and through debt capital