Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 24 TagMaster AB :
* Proposes rights issue of about 21.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.52 million) and private placement of maximum 8.5 million crowns directed towards LMK Ventures AB
* Says subscription price in each of the offerings is 0.50 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5245 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order