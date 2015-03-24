UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Sapmer SA :
* Reports FY net loss groupe share of 11.9 million euros ($13.0 million) versus profit of 4.1 million euros a year ago
* Will propose to the AGM not to pay a dividend this year
* Will propose to the AGM not to pay a dividend this year
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.