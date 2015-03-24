UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :
* FY revenue 59.4 million Danish crowns ($8.75 million) versus 65.4 million crowns year ago
* FY EBIT 9.3 million crowns versus 15.5 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 result before value adjustments and tax to be of between 0-4 million crowns, based on revenue of about 60 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7911 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.