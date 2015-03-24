BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Demire 2014/2019 corporate bond increased to 100 million euros ($110 million)
* Issue price for new tranche was 100 percent of bonds nominal value
* Bond matures in September 2019 and has a coupon of 7.50 percent per annum, paid semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.