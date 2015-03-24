March 24 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Demire 2014/2019 corporate bond increased to 100 million euros ($110 million)

* Issue price for new tranche was 100 percent of bonds nominal value

* Bond matures in September 2019 and has a coupon of 7.50 percent per annum, paid semi-annually