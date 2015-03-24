BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
March 24 Anonymous Shipping Co Of Crete SA (ANEK) :
* Says Piraeus Bank acquired 43.7 million shares of the company from Sea Star Capital PLC
* Says shares under transaction represent 23.57 percent of the company
Source text: bit.ly/1bpYNMx
Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.